Open Menu

Spain's Hermoso Felt 'vulnerable And Victim Of Assault' After Rubiales Kiss

Muhammad Rameez Published August 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Spain's Hermoso felt 'vulnerable and victim of assault' after Rubiales kiss

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso said Friday she felt like she had been assaulted by the country's football federation president Luis Rubiales when he forced a kiss on her at the World Cup final.

"I felt vulnerable and a victim of an assault, an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part. Simply, I was not respected," said Hermoso in a statement on social media.

Rubiales was hit with worldwide criticism in the days since the final on Sunday but refused to resign from his post on Friday at an emergency Spanish football Federation (RFEF) meeting.

That prompted Hermoso and 80 other players to go on strike from national team duty until the "leadership" changes, while the Pachuca player, 33, spoke at length for the first time about the incident.

"The words of Mr. Luis Rubiales explaining the unfortunate incident are categorically false, and part of the manipulative culture that he himself has generated," wrote Hermoso.

"I clarify that in no moment did the conversation happen that (he) referenced, and much less, was the kiss consensual.

.. I want to reiterate, as I did at the time, that this act was not to my liking." Hermoso said she felt shock and after thinking about it said she wanted to make clear that nobody deserved to be a victim of this type of non-consensual behaviour, for which she has "zero tolerance".

"I am sure that as a world champions we do not deserve a culture which is so manipulative, hostile and controlling," continued Hermoso.

"This type of incident joins a long list of situations that us players have been reporting in the last few years... this is just the straw that broke the camel's back and all the world was able to see it.

"Attitudes like this have been part of the day-to-day of our national team for years."In the months before the World Cup 15 players went on strike, not including Hermoso, because of disagreements with the RFEF and coach Jorge Vilda, but several relented in their stance before the tournament, with three being called up.

Related Topics

Football World Social Media Pachuca Spain Sunday Post All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

56 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

2 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

2 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

2 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

2 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

2 hours ago
Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

2 hours ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

2 hours ago
 Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

2 hours ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

2 hours ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports