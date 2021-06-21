UrduPoint.com
Spain's Jon Rahm Captures US Open For First Major Title

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Spain's Jon Rahm captures US Open for first major title

La Jolla, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Jon Rahm made spectacular birdie putts on the final two holes to capture the US Open on Sunday, defeating South African Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke to capture his first major title.

Rahm sank a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the 17th and rolled in an 18-footer at 18 to finish a four-under par 67 final round and stand on six-under 278.

Rahm, who also became the new world number one, had to watch Oosthuizen play the last four holes. The 2010 British Open winner took a bogey at 17 to fall two back and his birdie at 18 was only good enough to make him a runner-up for the sixth time.

More Stories From Sports

