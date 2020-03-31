The 2019/20 season of Spain's top-tier football championship, La Liga, which is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, will be canceled if games do not resume before June 27, the Marca newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources

As president of one of the league's clubs explained, if the country does not return to work by the end of June, football will be the last of anyone's concerns.

The best scenarios for resuming the season -- which see games starting in late April or early May -- are no longer relevant, the newspaper said.

However, the option to hold games with an interval of 3 days every week upon resumption remains on the table, it said.

Spain currently ranks third globally in terms of COVID-19 cases and second in terms of fatalities. The death toll from the coronavirus in the country has surged by 849 over the past day, reaching 8,189, while the number of registered cases increased by more than 9,200 to about 94,400.