UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's La Liga Delays Start Of Coronavirus Testing For Footballers

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Spain's La Liga Delays Start of Coronavirus Testing for Footballers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Spain's top football division, La Liga, said on Friday that it is pushing back the start of coronavirus testing for its players, a process that was due to precede the resumption of training in May.

La Liga was expected to launch the testing next week.

"We would like to announce the decision to postpone the testing for players, technical and medical staff because the start of training will be delayed until a protocol of the High Council of Sports (CSD) is approved by the health authorities. The new dates for the tests will be tied to the date of the resumption of training, as their goal is to ensure safety," La Liga said in a statement, as quoted by the Spanish newspaper AS.

The football division expressed belief that it would be a short delay, as "the return to sports, especially football, is a priority for everyone involved in making this decision."

All football competitions in Spain have been suspended since late March until further notice.

The country has so far confirmed 219,764 COVID-19 cases, including 22,524 deaths.

Related Topics

Football Sports Spain March May Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

11 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

56 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.