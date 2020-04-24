MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Spain's top football division, La Liga, said on Friday that it is pushing back the start of coronavirus testing for its players, a process that was due to precede the resumption of training in May.

La Liga was expected to launch the testing next week.

"We would like to announce the decision to postpone the testing for players, technical and medical staff because the start of training will be delayed until a protocol of the High Council of Sports (CSD) is approved by the health authorities. The new dates for the tests will be tied to the date of the resumption of training, as their goal is to ensure safety," La Liga said in a statement, as quoted by the Spanish newspaper AS.

The football division expressed belief that it would be a short delay, as "the return to sports, especially football, is a priority for everyone involved in making this decision."

All football competitions in Spain have been suspended since late March until further notice.

The country has so far confirmed 219,764 COVID-19 cases, including 22,524 deaths.