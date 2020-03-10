UrduPoint.com
Spain's La Liga Football Behind Closed Doors For 2 Weeks Due To Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:23 PM

Spain's La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of sports that all sporting events in Spain at state and international level should be played without fans to limit the spread of the virus.

