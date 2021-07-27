UrduPoint.com
Spain's Men's Cycling Team Coach Tests COVID Positive One Day Before Time Trial

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Spain's men's cycling team coach tests COVID positive one day before time trial

Pascual Momparler, the coach of Spain's men's cycling road race team, has had to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pascual Momparler, the coach of Spain's men's cycling road race team, has had to go into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Momparler is currently isolated in a hotel in Tokyo after the result. He is the second member of the team's technical staff to return a positive test result after Joseba Eguezabal, one of the team's masseurs, tested positive on Friday, the day before the men's road race.

Health protocols in Tokyo stipulate that anyone in "close contact" with anyone who tests positive has to go into isolation, but Spain's men's team were allowed to compete after taking further PCR tests and giving negative results, although none of their riders were anywhere near the medals on a disappointing day.

Momparler has gone into isolation the day before Ion Izagirre represents Spain in Wednesday's time trial, and it's not yet known whether the Basque cyclist's participation in the race will be affected.

