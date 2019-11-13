UrduPoint.com
Spain's Record Scorer Villa Retires After 19-year Career

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Star striker David Villa, Spain's top goalscorer, Wednesday announced he will retire next month, ending a glittering career in which he won the World Cup, European Championships and Champions League.

The 37-year-old Vissel Kobe striker said he will call it a day at the end of the 2019 J-League season after a 19-year career that took in Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia while accumulating 98 caps for his country.

"I have decided to end my professional career and that I have decided to retire," Villa told reporters in Kobe, his voice occasionally breaking with emotion.

"I've been thinking about this for a long time. This is the result of discussions I had with my family and people around me... I wanted to retire from football, not be forced to retire from football," he said.

Villa will become an investor in Queensboro FC, a new franchise based in the New York district of Queens that will play in the second tier of US football.

