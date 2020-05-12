UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Valencia To Host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Phase - FIBA

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Spain's Valencia to Host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Phase - FIBA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Women's European basketball championship, Eurobasket, will be hosted by Spain's Valencia region the next year, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Monday.

"The Spanish organizers took over the organization of the last part of the tournament and Valencia will now host the Final Phase of the event as well as two pools of the Group Phase," FIBA said in a press release.

The decision was made during a meeting of the FIBA Europe board held via a video conference amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. France will also co-host the tournament, namely matches of the group phase.

At the same time, FIBA has set final dates for the next World Cup, which will take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines in 2023. The next basketball world cup is scheduled for from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

More Stories From Sports

