Spaniard Del Rey Fires Historic 58 On Challenge Tour

Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:06 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Spain's Alejandro Del Rey became only the fifth golfer in history to score a round of 58 on a major professional tour on Friday at the Swiss Challenge.

Del Rey is the first player to achieve the feat on a European tour and his 14-under-par effort is the lowest on any major tour to par.

Former US Open champion Jim Furyk is the only man to manage a 58 on the PGA Tour, at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

German Stephan Jaeger fired a 58 on the US second-tier Web.

com Tour in the same year, while Ryo Ishikawa, in 2010, and Kim Seong-hyeon, earlier this year, have done the same on the Japan Golf Tour.

World number 392 Del Rey had stumbled to a two-over-par 74 in the opening round at Golf Saint Apollinaire in France.

But he went 16 shots better on Friday, with his round featuring three eagles and eight birdies.

Del Rey was 12-under for the day heading to his last hole, the par-five ninth, and made eagle to create history.

