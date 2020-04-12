UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Basketball League Auction Raises $156,000 To Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

Spanish Basketball League Auction Raises $156,000 To Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) An auction held by the top tier of Spanish basketball, the Liga ACB, has so far raised 143,000 Euros ($156,000) for efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to a post on the league's official website on Sunday.

Over recent days, the Liga ACB has been auctioning off items of sports memorabilia to raise funds for coronavirus response measures. Among the items auctioned include a signed game-worn shirt by Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, which sold for 20,500 euros ($22,417).

The total sum raised by the auction is expected to rise in the coming days, as several items, including a race suit worn by Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

, are still open for bidding.

Most sporting events in Spain, including the Liga ACB, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Soccer players from the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clubs have taken a temporary 70 percent pay cut to support non-playing staff impacted by the epidemiological and economic crisis.

Spain has been one of the most heavily impacted countries by the coronavirus disease pandemic. As of Saturday, the country's Health Ministry has reported a total of 161,852 cases, resulting in the deaths of 16,353 people.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Driver Barcelona Spain Rafael Nadal Sunday Post From Top Race Atletico Madrid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

12 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

12 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.