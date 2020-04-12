Spanish Basketball League Auction Raises $156,000 To Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) An auction held by the top tier of Spanish basketball, the Liga ACB, has so far raised 143,000 Euros ($156,000) for efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to a post on the league's official website on Sunday.

Over recent days, the Liga ACB has been auctioning off items of sports memorabilia to raise funds for coronavirus response measures. Among the items auctioned include a signed game-worn shirt by Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, which sold for 20,500 euros ($22,417).

The total sum raised by the auction is expected to rise in the coming days, as several items, including a race suit worn by Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

, are still open for bidding.

Most sporting events in Spain, including the Liga ACB, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Soccer players from the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clubs have taken a temporary 70 percent pay cut to support non-playing staff impacted by the epidemiological and economic crisis.

Spain has been one of the most heavily impacted countries by the coronavirus disease pandemic. As of Saturday, the country's Health Ministry has reported a total of 161,852 cases, resulting in the deaths of 16,353 people.