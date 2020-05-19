UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Clubs Begin Group Training As La Liga Eyes June Restart

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:13 AM

Spanish clubs begin group training as La Liga eyes June restart

Spanish clubs began training in groups of 10 players on Monday, in line with health protocols, as La Liga takes another step towards the planned resumption of the coronavirus-hit season next month

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Spanish clubs began training in groups of 10 players on Monday, in line with health protocols, as La Liga takes another step towards the planned resumption of the coronavirus-hit season next month.

Barcelona confirmed their squad was back on the training ground at 9:30am (0730 GMT), with pictures published on their Twitter account showing several players including Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets taking part in the session.

Real Madrid players also trained at the club's base on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, as clubs begin the last step towards being able to work with their full squads together.

"I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my teammates. Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy," Eden Hazard told Real's in-house tv channel.

Spanish government protocol allows training sessions to be expanded by all clubs, even those belonging to areas that are further behind in the country's programme of de-escalation from a strict lockdown.

That means teams like Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are able to train in groups of 10, despite both the capital and Catalonia remaining in 'phase 0' as two of Spain's worst-hit regions.

"Today was the first time we could get together and face each other. We did small-sided games, which is what we like and we missed," said Atletico forward Joao Felix.

Spain has been one of the world's hardest-hit countries by COVID-19 with a total of 27,650 reported deaths as of Sunday, and more than 231,000 confirmed cases.

"It is a ministerial decision. It was very important that all teams could train in the same way," said Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, on Sunday.

- 'No ideal date' - Tebas reiterated La Liga's desire to finish the remaining 11 rounds of matches in a season that has been suspended since mid-March.

He has circled June 12 as the ideal date for matches to return but admitted the exact timing will depend on the health authorities in Spain and the trajectory of the virus.

"We are working so that (the return of La Liga) will take place from June 11-12, but we are working to be ready regardless of the date," Tebas told Movistar TV.

"It is the health authorities who will say when we start.

"I would like it to happen as soon as possible, but the truth is that we do not have an ideal date. We have to wait for the green light from the health authorities." According to an official statement by the government on Saturday, professional sports clubs "may carry out complete training sessions" while "complying with the corresponding prevention and hygiene measures".

The statement put the maximum number at 14 for group training but La Liga informed clubs the limit would be 10 on Monday.

Tebas has estimated that failing to complete the campaign would cost clubs around 1 billion Euros ($1.08 billion).

Related Topics

World Sports Twitter Barcelona Madrid Same Spain May June Sunday TV All From Government Atletico Madrid (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Heavy rain plays havoc with standing crops in Shan ..

2 minutes ago

Bill Gates, bogeyman of virus conspiracy theorists ..

2 minutes ago

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

3 hours ago

State of New York's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Drop ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus spread to intensify by mid of June in ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3.9-5.5% Amid Risin ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.