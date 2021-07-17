Spanish Court Dismisses Fraud Case Against Argentine Football Star Messi

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Spanish National Court on Friday dismissed a case against 34-year-old Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, accused of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Judge Maria Tardon said that the "full and thorough investigation" did not find any crimes committed by Messi, while claimant Federico Rettori, a former employee of the footballer's charity, had no working relations with the foundation that could cause him damage.

In June 2019, Rettori, who worked in Leo Messi Foundation from 2012-2015, filed a lawsuit against Messi, his father, brother, and other individuals for alleged economic crimes, fraud and money laundering in the charity.

According to the claimant, donations made for the foundation were partially transferred to the accounts of Messi's family members and third parties but not for humanitarian purposes.

Although Judge Tardon recognized Rettori's proofs as inconclusive in September 2019, the case was resumed after three months.