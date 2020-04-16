UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish FA Says Current Top Four Qualify For Champions League If Season Cancelled

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:03 PM

Spanish FA says current top four qualify for Champions League if season cancelled

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) proposed on Thursday that La Liga's current standings decide which teams qualify for European competitions if the season has to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) proposed on Thursday that La Liga's current standings decide which teams qualify for European competitions if the season has to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga and UEFA have not given their approval to the plan, with both governing bodies insisting they are still focused on finding a way to ensure domestic seasons are completed.

Javier Tebas, La Liga's president, said earlier this month the league had identified the end of May, start of June and end of June as possible times for fixtures to restart.

But the RFEF, which regularly clashes with La Liga over political issues in Spanish football, has put forward a back-up plan that would see the current top four - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad - qualify for the Champions League.

Getafe and Atletico Madrid, in fifth and sixth respectively, would go into the Europa League, along with Athletic Bilbao, as the Copa del Rey's highest-placed finalist outside the top six.

"The decision will be made, when requested by UEFA, according to the positions on the last day of the First Division when an equal number of games are played by the 20 teams," said the statement from the RFEF.

"The top four at that time would go into the UEFA Champions League and the fifth and sixth ranked, plus one of the two finalists of the Copa del Rey, to the UEFA Europa League, according to different circumstances that may occur." If the Copa del Rey final was played and Real Sociedad beat Bilbao, Valencia would take the additional Europa League spot as the seventh-placed team in La Liga, said the RFEF.

Tebas has estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost La Liga clubs around a billion Euros ($1.08 billion), when including money lost from European competitions.

La Liga was halted in the middle of March to limit the spread of coronavirus, which has caused more than 19,000 confirmed deaths in Spain, according to official figures on Thursday.

Related Topics

Football Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Spain Money March May June From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

6 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

Saaf Pani case: Court reserves verdict on acquitta ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrested 20 persons due to violations

3 minutes ago

KP govt decides to computerized data of labors wor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.