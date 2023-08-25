Spanish football chief Rubiales to quit over World Cup kiss - reports

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales will quit his post after being roundly condemned by the football world for forcibly kissing a Spain player on the mouth following the Women's World Cup final, several media outlets reported Thursday.

Rubiales, 46, will submit his resignation as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Friday at an extraordinary general assembly, according to the reports.

After Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final in Sydney on Sunday Rubiales gave midfielder Jennifer Hermoso an unsolicited kiss on the lips.

Rubiales came under unprecedented pressure to resign, with days of criticism from figures including Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's women's league and several men's La Liga clubs, as well as internationally.

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales earlier Thursday. FIFA said the incident "may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code".

Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the statement said.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.

"Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway 'exemplary measures' regarding the non-consensual kiss," said the organisation in a statement.

"(We) underline that this behaviour is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way."