UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Health Ministry Lets Sports Teams Resume Training Sessions From June 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Spanish Health Ministry Lets Sports Teams Resume Training Sessions From June 1

The Spanish Health Ministry has allowed sports clubs to conduct full team training sessions starting June 1 as part of the gradual lockdown exit, according to the ministry's statement released on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Spanish Health Ministry has allowed sports clubs to conduct full team training sessions starting June 1 as part of the gradual lockdown exit, according to the ministry's statement released on Saturday.

"Professional sports clubs or Sports Public Limited Companies may carry out complete training sessions ... complying with the corresponding prevention and hygiene measures," the statement said, as quoted by the Spanish Marca sport newspaper.

The ministry allowed athletes to use changing rooms and hold work meetings with up to 15 participants at a time, including the coaches.

"For the purposes of the provisions of this order, full training shall be understood as the development of tasks aimed at the phase leading up to competition, including exhaustive tactical work, and joint actions in groups of various athletes up to a maximum of fourteen people," the statement read.

Spains's football championship La Liga Santander, which was suspended due to the pandemic, will resume competitions on June 11 without fans. Media personnel will be allowed to be present at the matches.

Meanwhile, in France that also started loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Minister of Youth and Sports Roxana Maracineanu said on Friday that limited groups of sport fans would be allowed to return to stadiums in late July.

In late April, the French Football Federation announced the early completion of its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic with the major sports events being canceled or postponed to the fall.

Related Topics

Football Sports France Santander April May June July Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan reminds UNSC for playing role to stop Kas ..

3 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

3 minutes ago

IGP visits house of martyred ASI, assures full sup ..

3 minutes ago

Thiem, Kyrgios to play July grass, hard-court even ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of beds for corona patients in hospita ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.