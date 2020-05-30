Spanish Health Ministry Lets Sports Teams Resume Training Sessions From June 1

The Spanish Health Ministry has allowed sports clubs to conduct full team training sessions starting June 1 as part of the gradual lockdown exit, according to the ministry's statement released on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The Spanish Health Ministry has allowed sports clubs to conduct full team training sessions starting June 1 as part of the gradual lockdown exit, according to the ministry's statement released on Saturday.

"Professional sports clubs or Sports Public Limited Companies may carry out complete training sessions ... complying with the corresponding prevention and hygiene measures," the statement said, as quoted by the Spanish Marca sport newspaper.

The ministry allowed athletes to use changing rooms and hold work meetings with up to 15 participants at a time, including the coaches.

"For the purposes of the provisions of this order, full training shall be understood as the development of tasks aimed at the phase leading up to competition, including exhaustive tactical work, and joint actions in groups of various athletes up to a maximum of fourteen people," the statement read.

Spains's football championship La Liga Santander, which was suspended due to the pandemic, will resume competitions on June 11 without fans. Media personnel will be allowed to be present at the matches.

Meanwhile, in France that also started loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Minister of Youth and Sports Roxana Maracineanu said on Friday that limited groups of sport fans would be allowed to return to stadiums in late July.

In late April, the French Football Federation announced the early completion of its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic with the major sports events being canceled or postponed to the fall.