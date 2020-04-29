Spanish Prime Minister Allows Professional Athletes to Resume Training From May 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday allowed professional athletes to resume their training starting from May 4 as part of easing of anti-coronavirus measures in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Spanish government adopted a phased plan for the gradual de-escalation of COVID-19 confinement measures.

"Professional athletes will be able to train individually starting from May 4. ... In the sports industry, the opening of high-performance centres with reinforced hygiene and protection measures and, if possible, shifts, is being contemplated, while medium level training sessions in professional leagues will also be allowed within Phase 1," Sanchez was quoted as saying by the national Marca newspaper.

According to the Spanish Health Ministry's latest update, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 210,773 from 209,465 recorded the day before. The number of fatalities was up by 301 to 23,822.

Spain declared a state of high alert on March 14. It is set to last until May 9. The lockdown restrictions in the country are among the toughest in Europe.