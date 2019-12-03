Spanish Tennis Player Suarez Navarro To Retire After 2020 Season
Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:09 PM
Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday that she will retire from the sport at the end of the 2020 season to focus on "other priorities".
The 31-year-old has slipped to 55th in the WTA rankings, down from a career-high of sixth in 2016.
"I am beginning to have other priorities and tennis is a very demanding sport that requires a lot of sacrifice," said Suarez Navarro, who has won $11.58 million in career prize money.
"This last year will be a year with the same expectations, just as intense, just as demanding."Suarez Navarro has won two WTA singles titles and lost another nine finals, while she has reached Grand Slam quarter-finals seven times without ever making the last four.