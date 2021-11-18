UrduPoint.com

Spartak's Dutch International Promes To Be Prosecuted For Family Stabbing

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors and media reports announced on Thursday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors and media reports announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Spartak Moscow forward "is being suspected of stabbing a relative... in which the victim, the suspect's cousin, was seriously wounded in the knee," the public prosecution's office said in a statement.

Although Promes was not named in the statement, Dutch media reports identified the former Ajax player as the suspect.

Promes was arrested in mid-December and later released in connection with the incident, which happened at a family party at a shed in the scenic town of Abcoude, just outside Amsterdam.

He allegedly got into a scuffle after an argument with the relative and other family members immediately intervened, news reports said at the time.

The relative laid charges last November.

After an investigation, prosecutors decided to go ahead and charges Promes with attempted murder, or alternatively with aggravated assault.

"The suspect and his lawyer has been informed of the decision to prosecute," they said in the statement.

A court date has yet to be decided.

The Amsterdam-born Promes joined Ajax in 2019 from Sevilla in a 15 million-euro transfer, before going back to Spartak, where he was named footballer of the year in Russia in 2017, in February for a reported 8.3 million Euros.

He has scored seven goals in 50 appearances for the Netherlands following his debut in 2014.

His last appearance was during the Oranje's shock 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 in June.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Amsterdam Quincy Czech Republic Netherlands Euro February June November 2017 2019 2020 Family Media From Sevilla Million Court

Recent Stories

ECHR rules against Croatia over Afghan girl train ..

ECHR rules against Croatia over Afghan girl train death

37 seconds ago
 German justice contaminated by Nazis in post-war y ..

German justice contaminated by Nazis in post-war years

39 seconds ago
 In Ukraine, the latest Covid surge is attacking mo ..

In Ukraine, the latest Covid surge is attacking more children

40 seconds ago
 New Zealand’s FM eyes working with UAE on foster ..

New Zealand’s FM eyes working with UAE on fostering ‘religious tolerance’

7 minutes ago
 Harris Says Not Discussing 2024 Plans With Biden Y ..

Harris Says Not Discussing 2024 Plans With Biden Yet

12 minutes ago
 CM condemns Indian forces barbarity

CM condemns Indian forces barbarity

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.