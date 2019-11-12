Speaker inaugurates 33rd national games in Abbottabad

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday formally inaugurated the 33rd National Games here at Kunj Ground

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday formally inaugurated the 33rd National Games here at Kunj Ground.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been restored after Operation Zarb-e-Azb and sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies personnel, now the games and any other activity could be organized anywhere in the province.

The city of flowers Peshawar is once again welcoming the athletes from all around the country, this environment would also provide opportunities for employment and investment in the KP, the speaker said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Imran Khan is a sportsman and he took a lot of interest in games. A sports academy and a sports complex would be established here as the environment of Abbottabad is suitable for sports, he said and added the project would be added in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).

He also announced a grant of Rs 2.5 million for the upgradation of Kunj Football ground, installation of flood lights in stadium and renovation of Band Koh road and also announced a Rs 1000 each for the 60 school children those have participated in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, President Pakistan Olympic Association Gen. (R) Arif Hassan said that 10 track and field competitions would be held in KP during the 33rd National Games and 5 of them would be in Abbottabad. As many as 600 Athletes of all four provinces including Islamabad capital territory, AJ&K Gilgit Baltistan, Wapda, Airforce, Navy, Army contingents comprising 5 male and 5 female took part in the march past.

The competition of five games including Gymnastic at Army School of Music, Tia Kwando at the hall of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE), Rugby at Kunj Football ground while the competition of Judo Baluch Center Abbottabad and Weightlifting have started in Abbottabad and would continue till 15th November.