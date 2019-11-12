UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Inaugurates 33rd National Games In Abbottabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

Speaker inaugurates 33rd national games in Abbottabad

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday formally inaugurated the 33rd National Games here at Kunj Ground

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday formally inaugurated the 33rd National Games here at Kunj Ground.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been restored after Operation Zarb-e-Azb and sacrifices of the law enforcement agencies personnel, now the games and any other activity could be organized anywhere in the province.

The city of flowers Peshawar is once again welcoming the athletes from all around the country, this environment would also provide opportunities for employment and investment in the KP, the speaker said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Imran Khan is a sportsman and he took a lot of interest in games. A sports academy and a sports complex would be established here as the environment of Abbottabad is suitable for sports, he said and added the project would be added in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).

He also announced a grant of Rs 2.5 million for the upgradation of Kunj Football ground, installation of flood lights in stadium and renovation of Band Koh road and also announced a Rs 1000 each for the 60 school children those have participated in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, President Pakistan Olympic Association Gen. (R) Arif Hassan said that 10 track and field competitions would be held in KP during the 33rd National Games and 5 of them would be in Abbottabad. As many as 600 Athletes of all four provinces including Islamabad capital territory, AJ&K Gilgit Baltistan, Wapda, Airforce, Navy, Army contingents comprising 5 male and 5 female took part in the march past.

The competition of five games including Gymnastic at Army School of Music, Tia Kwando at the hall of Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE), Rugby at Kunj Football ground while the competition of Judo Baluch Center Abbottabad and Weightlifting have started in Abbottabad and would continue till 15th November.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Football Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Music Abbottabad Flood Road Male Gilgit Baltistan BISE March Olympics All From Million Employment

Recent Stories

JUI-F finalizes Plan-B, will announce it today

7 minutes ago

Financial Times announces first female editor

5 minutes ago

55 farmers to get subsidised laser units in Sialko ..

6 minutes ago

Smog control in Punjab demands control in indigeno ..

6 minutes ago

Health secretary forms core committee to prevent d ..

6 minutes ago

"Stand inside dock, you are not here for press con ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.