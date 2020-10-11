UrduPoint.com
Speaker NA Asad Qaiser Inaugurates Open Air Gym At Yasir Shah Cricket Academy

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday inaugurated the Open Air Gym part of the Prime Minister Mega 1000 Playing Grounds Facilities here at Yasir Shah cricket Stadium.

Upon arrival, Director PM Mega 1000 Playing Facilities Murad Ali Khan Mohmand and Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan received the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser with people from different walk of life including players and spectators.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurated Open Air Gym at Yasir Shah Cricket academy Shah Mansoor Town Swabi in connection with 1000 mega project sports facilities under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and special directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Open Air Gym at Yasir Shah Cricket Academy at a cost of Rs 2.1 million. Earlier, 35 Open Air Gyms were set up in different districts, while in the second phase, more Open Air Gyms will be approved at the DWP meeting, Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director Sports board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said in his briefing.

Briefing Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Murad Ali Khan Mohmand said that work on one thousand sports facilities project was in full swing in which work was underway on 204 schemes at a cost of Rs. 1170 million, which would be completed by June 2021.

He said that this was the second open air gym in Swabi and earlier it was inaugurated in Bamkhel Sports Complex.

Addressing the function, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Imran Khan's vision was to promote sports culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team were working hard.

He said that the completion of one thousand sports facilities project would not only provide opportunities for the youth to play but it would also bring out new talent which would brighten the name of the province and the country.

