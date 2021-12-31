Speaker NA directs Sports Department to accelerate work on playground facilities

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday directed the sports department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to expedite work on various ongoing projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday directed the sports department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to expedite work on various ongoing projects under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this during his meeting with Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan and Director Project Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities at his residency in Islamabad.

DG Sports briefed the Speaker about the ongoing schemes in Swabi and other parts of the province. Khalid Khan informed the Speaker National Assembly that a summary of one thousand canal lands for the sports scheme has been sent to the Department of Agriculture for approval. It may be recalled that the Speaker has sanctioned Rs.250 million from PSDP for the sports ground in Swabi while the Sports Department has sanctioned Rs. 28 million on which the gymnasium hall is being restored. The new Astro Turf scheme was also discussed during the meeting.

The Speaker appreciated the complete schemes under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Sports Facilities and directed to compile an annual Calendar for the promotion of sports in Swabi.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that steps were being taken on priority for the promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the construction of sports infrastructure and provision of facilities at various places in Swabi would boost sports activities in the province.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan, Director 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Khan Mohmand, Regional Sports Officer Swabi Tariq Khan and other officials belonging to Swabi Sports Department were also present on the occasion.

The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser directed the Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to formulate a coordinated strategy for the construction and development of a sports ground to provide positive activities to the youth in Swabi. He said that the youth of Swabi had always made the country famous in the field of sports. "Providing facilities for healthy activities to the youth is part of the government's priorities," Asad Qaiser said.