Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser congratulates nation on revival of Test Cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday congratulated the nation on the revival of Test Cricket in the country after a decade, which was a true depiction of the peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had been subjected to worst terrorism which affected the peace and stability of the country however, with the concerted counter terrorism strategy of the government, the armed forces and law enforcing agencies, successfully uprooted the menace, said a press release issued here.

Asad Qaiser credited Pakistan and Sri Lankan Cricket board as well as the players of both team to bring test cricket back to Pakistan.

The Speaker wished good luck to both cricket teams and hoped that test cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would provide opportunity to Pakistani cricket fans to witness good cricket at their home ground.

He termed Cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a good omen and hoped that other cricket teams would follow the suit.