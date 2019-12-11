UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Congratulates Nation On Revival Of Test Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:44 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser congratulates nation on revival of Test Cricket

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday congratulated the nation on the revival of Test Cricket in the country after a decade, which was a true depiction of the peaceful and prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday congratulated the nation on the revival of Test Cricket in the country after a decade, which was a true depiction of the peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had been subjected to worst terrorism which affected the peace and stability of the country however, with the concerted counter terrorism strategy of the government, the armed forces and law enforcing agencies, successfully uprooted the menace, said a press release issued here.

Asad Qaiser credited Pakistan and Sri Lankan Cricket board as well as the players of both team to bring test cricket back to Pakistan.

The Speaker wished good luck to both cricket teams and hoped that test cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would provide opportunity to Pakistani cricket fans to witness good cricket at their home ground.

He termed Cricket series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a good omen and hoped that other cricket teams would follow the suit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket National Assembly Sri Lanka Government Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

26 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

20 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

20 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

20 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.