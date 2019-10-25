Speakers for eradicating polio

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) ::Speakers in a seminar in connection with World Polio Day at BZU stressed the need for eradicating the crippling disease from the country as national cause.

Speaking on the occasion Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi said, "Surfacing of polio cases is national issue and we have to address it with coordinated efforts." He stated that when one was affected with polio, one's whole family faced a challenge.

Dr Riaz said, "We have to make pure and clean drinking water available to our future generations to safeguard them against diseases." Addressing the seminar held under Rotary Club Multan Cantt at food Sciences department, Club's Charter president Salman Mubarak said that surfacing of new cases was a big challenge on national level.

Receiver of prestigious Regional Service Award for Polio Free World stressed on efforts for eradication of the disease by focusing on malnutrition and a more focused approach that no one was missed.

He said, "We salute the bravery and sacrifices rendered by our Polio workers who have created history by laying their lives in line of duty. These efforts should be recognized at national as well as international level." A large number of students, volunteers and faculty members attended the seminar.