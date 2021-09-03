Special athlete Haider Ali lives up to the expectations, Punjab sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday congratulated Pakistan's special athlete Haider Ali on winning gold medal in discus throw event of Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday congratulated Pakistan's special athlete Haider Ali on winning gold medal in discus throw event of Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

He athlete of Gujranwala lived up to the expectations of the nation and clinched the coveted gold medal in the grand event.

The Sports Department of Punjab govt had borne all the traveling expenses of Pakistan's two special athletes Haider and Aneela for participation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Punjab Minister for Sports said Haider really did extra hard work for the Paralympic Games. "Both the special athletes were provided best accommodation and top level training facilities at Punjab Stadium for the preparation of Tokyo Paralympic Games," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Punjab Govt has always offered top level facilities to all talented players of the province. "We will continue to provide every kind of cooperation to all potential athletes for their future national and international events," he maintained.