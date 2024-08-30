Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri

President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, has emphasized that special children are an integral part of our society, possessing immense hidden talents bestowed upon them by God

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, has emphasized that special children are an integral part of our society, possessing immense hidden talents bestowed upon them by God.

“These children have showcased their abilities on the sports field, bringing honor to Pakistan on the global stage. Particularly, by winning gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games, they have elevated Pakistan’s prestige worldwide and proven that their abilities are in no way inferior to others,” he expressed these views while speaking at a reception held in his honor by the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani.

The event was attended by former Pakistan Hockey Olympian Islahuddin, Vice President of POA Fatima Lakhani, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Veena Masood, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Senior Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice President Tehmina Asif, and KPT Sports Manager Major (R) Mehmood Riaz.

POA President Abid Qadri further said that Islahuddin, who has participated in nine Olympic Games for Pakistan as a player, coach, manager, FIH judge, and BBC tv commentator, and has been honored with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, is a hero for the entire nation.

Syed Abid Qadri praised the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan, acknowledging the tireless work of Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and her entire team in providing equal opportunities for special athletes to participate in sports and secure their rightful place in society.

He saluted their dedication and assured that Pakistan Olympic Association would fully support these special athletes in showcasing their remarkable talents.

Olympian Islahuddin appreciated the hard work and passion of special athletes, who have earned recognition at both national and international levels, calling their achievements commendable and a matter of pride.

SOP chairperson Ronak Lakhani congratulated Syed Abid Qadri on assuming the presidency of the POA and expressed her belief that the patronage of the Pakistan Olympic Association would serve as a milestone in the future development and promotion of Special Games.

POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem said that following Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024, the importance of other sports in Pakistan has been gaining attention. “Under the leadership of President Abid Qadri and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, the Pakistan Olympic Association will take further steps to promote Olympism in the country.”

During the event, souvenirs and gifts were presented to President POA Syed Abid Qadri by Special Olympics Pakistan, Softball Federation of Pakistan, Combaxx Sports and Essa Laboratories.