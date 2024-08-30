Special Athletes Are Our Heroes: Abid Qadri
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM
President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, has emphasized that special children are an integral part of our society, possessing immense hidden talents bestowed upon them by God
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Syed Abid Qadri Jilani, has emphasized that special children are an integral part of our society, possessing immense hidden talents bestowed upon them by God.
“These children have showcased their abilities on the sports field, bringing honor to Pakistan on the global stage. Particularly, by winning gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games, they have elevated Pakistan’s prestige worldwide and proven that their abilities are in no way inferior to others,” he expressed these views while speaking at a reception held in his honor by the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani.
The event was attended by former Pakistan Hockey Olympian Islahuddin, Vice President of POA Fatima Lakhani, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Veena Masood, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Senior Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Dr Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice President Tehmina Asif, and KPT Sports Manager Major (R) Mehmood Riaz.
POA President Abid Qadri further said that Islahuddin, who has participated in nine Olympic Games for Pakistan as a player, coach, manager, FIH judge, and BBC tv commentator, and has been honored with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, is a hero for the entire nation.
Syed Abid Qadri praised the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan, acknowledging the tireless work of Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and her entire team in providing equal opportunities for special athletes to participate in sports and secure their rightful place in society.
He saluted their dedication and assured that Pakistan Olympic Association would fully support these special athletes in showcasing their remarkable talents.
Olympian Islahuddin appreciated the hard work and passion of special athletes, who have earned recognition at both national and international levels, calling their achievements commendable and a matter of pride.
SOP chairperson Ronak Lakhani congratulated Syed Abid Qadri on assuming the presidency of the POA and expressed her belief that the patronage of the Pakistan Olympic Association would serve as a milestone in the future development and promotion of Special Games.
POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem said that following Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024, the importance of other sports in Pakistan has been gaining attention. “Under the leadership of President Abid Qadri and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, the Pakistan Olympic Association will take further steps to promote Olympism in the country.”
During the event, souvenirs and gifts were presented to President POA Syed Abid Qadri by Special Olympics Pakistan, Softball Federation of Pakistan, Combaxx Sports and Essa Laboratories.
Recent Stories
FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA
272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
PDWP approves three development scheme
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter-collegiate tournaments 2024 to be started in Sept3 minutes ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Academy to be established in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Ronaldo in Portugal squad for Nations League games3 hours ago
-
Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team40 minutes ago
-
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup3 hours ago
-
Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence4 hours ago
-
Shaheens, Bangladesh A 3rd One-Day called off4 hours ago
-
PAK vs Bangladesh Test : First day’s play called off5 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean ambassador set a target for increasing bilateral up to $100 million5 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match6 hours ago
-
Root equals England record of 33 Test centuries, goes joint 10th in all-time list21 hours ago
-
‘Young cricketers lack physical fitness, game awareness, professionalism’: Shoaib Malik22 hours ago