Open Menu

Special BOG Meeting Called To Elect Pakistan Cricket Boards Chairman

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Special BOG meeting called to elect Pakistan Cricket Boards Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Boards Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has announced a special meeting of the PCB Board of Governors for the election of the PCB Chairman

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Boards Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has announced a special meeting of the PCB Board of Governors for the election of the PCB Chairman.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 27 June, at 2pm here at the National Cricket Academy.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket PCB Ahmed Shehzad June

Recent Stories

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: D ..

8,156 cops deployed in 9 districts of Hyderabad: DIG

12 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journali ..

Russia to Respond to EU Sanctions Against Journalists - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to ..

EU's Ban of Russia's Druzhba Oil Transit Likely to Remain Ineffective - Expert

18 minutes ago
 KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rain ..

KP CS for preparation of contingency plan for rainy season

18 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting with board

ADC chairs meeting with board

18 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 r ..

Supreme Court adjourns petitions regarding May 9 riots accused till Monday

25 minutes ago
Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Kar ..

Work on Safe City project to begin soon: Mayor Karachi

25 minutes ago
 DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to rem ..

DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission ..

25 minutes ago
 PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democrac ..

PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for democracy survival: Mayor Karachi

25 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights bureaucracy role in coun ..

17 minutes ago
 AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays followi ..

AJK government postpones Gazetted holidays following on 24 and 25 June

17 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar hails contributions of w ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports