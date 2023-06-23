Special BOG Meeting Called To Elect Pakistan Cricket Boards Chairman
Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 09:35 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Boards Election Commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has announced a special meeting of the PCB Board of Governors for the election of the PCB Chairman.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 27 June, at 2pm here at the National Cricket Academy.