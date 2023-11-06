Open Menu

Special Children Sports Gala Opens

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Special children sports gala opens

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A one-day sports gala is being organized by special education department Muzaffargarh for differently-abled children at Faisal stadium from Tuesday, Nov 7.

Exactly 53 differently-abled children from across the district would join the athletics competitions, including different distance races, long jump, relay race, wheelchair race, cricket and other games and the best performers would join the provincial level competitions scheduled to be held in Lahore from Nov 20 to 22.

Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali would witness the sports gala activities at Faisal stadium as special guest.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Sports Education Muzaffargarh From Best Race

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

1 hour ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

2 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports