Special children sports gala opens

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A one-day sports gala is being organized by special education department Muzaffargarh for differently-abled children at Faisal stadium from Tuesday, Nov 7.

Exactly 53 differently-abled children from across the district would join the athletics competitions, including different distance races, long jump, relay race, wheelchair race, cricket and other games and the best performers would join the provincial level competitions scheduled to be held in Lahore from Nov 20 to 22.

Deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali would witness the sports gala activities at Faisal stadium as special guest.