Special committee to audit Gaddafi Stadium security

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Home Department is finalizing security arrangements ahead of the upcoming Tri-Nation Cricket Series and the Champions Trophy.

In this regard, the department has formed a special committee to conduct a thorough security audit of the Gaddafi Stadium. The newly formed committee will carry out a detailed security audit of the stadium and its surroundings, including checkpoints, parking areas, public seating zones, and the surveillance system.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, the committee will be headed by the SSP of the Special Branch, with members including the SSP Operations Lahore, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General of Lahore, senior officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Director Security Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The formation of the security audit committee was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Intelligence Committee, chaired by the Secretary Punjab Home Department. The committee is expected to submit its report to the Home Department on February 5.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department confirmed that all aspects of the security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of cricket matches in Pakistan are being thoroughly reviewed.