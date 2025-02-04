Special Committee To Review Security Of Gaddafi Stadium
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM
The Punjab home department is finalizing security arrangements for the Tri-Nation Cricket series and the Champions Trophy.
A special committee had been formed to conduct a security audit of the Gaddafi Stadium.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, the committee will carry out
a comprehensive security review of Gaddafi Stadium, its surrounding areas, security checkpoints,
parking zones, public seating sections and the surveillance system.
The committee will be headed by the SSP Special Branch, with members including the SSP
Operations Lahore, additional deputy commissioner (General) Lahore, senior officers from
the Intelligence bureau, military intelligence, inter-services intelligence, and the Director of
Security for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The decision to establish security audit committee was taken during a meeting of the Provincial
Intelligence Committee, chaired by the Punjab home secretary. The committee is expected to
submit its findings to the home department by February 5.
The spokesperson added that all aspects of security arrangements were being reviewed to
ensure peaceful conduct of cricket matches.
