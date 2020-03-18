Special Flight Departs From Tokyo for Greece to Transport Olympic Flame to Japan - Reports

A special aircraft departed from Tokyo for Greece on Wednesday to transport the Olympic flame to Japan ahead of the 2020 Summer Games, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) A special aircraft departed from Tokyo for Greece on Wednesday to transport the Olympic flame to Japan ahead of the 2020 Summer Games, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the ceremony of the Olympic flame handover will be held on Thursday as scheduled, though without an audience.

On Tuesday, Greece banned entry to foreign nationals who are not EU citizens in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Therefore, a delegation, including the head of the Japanese organizing committee and high-ranking officials, which initially planned to attend the ceremony, will not be able to do it.

Famous Japanese athletes � three-time Olympic wrestling champion Saori Yoshida and three-time Olympic judo champion Tadahiro Nomura � were also forced to cancel their participation in the ceremony. They were originally supposed to bring the Olympic flame to Japan and take part in the Olympic torch relay, the publication said.

The Olympic flame will be transported to Japan on Friday.