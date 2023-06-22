Open Menu

Special Olympic World Games: Usman, Zainab Win Gold, Haider Clinches Silver Medals

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza won gold medals in the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.

According to a communique here on Thursday, Usman Qamar completed the time trial 2km race in 5 minutes and 2.12 seconds while Zainab Ali Raza completed the distance of 2 km in 6 minutes 49.29 seconds. So far, Usman Qamar has won 2 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games.

Zainab, who hails from Lahore, has been training for the event for the last two years at Baghe Jinnah. Her coach is Maham Tariq, who worked hard on her. Zainab's parents have been supporting her in her efforts on the sports front.

She is extremely happy after winning the Gold medal for the country and attributed it to the hard work of her coach Maham Tariq and the support of her parents.

Pakistan's Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes 34.85 seconds and won the silver medal.

In the 83kg weight class category of the powerlifting event, Pakistan's Haider Ahmed won silver in the squat of 83 weight class category of powerlifting event, bronze in the bench press, bronze in the deadlift and silver medal in combined weight with overall weight lifting of 250 kg.

Pakistan's Maria Manzoor won silver in the bench press of the 69 weight class category and a bronze medal in combined weight.

Sana of Pakistan came fourth with 1 minute 26.82 in the quarter-finals of the athletics 400 meters race.

In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 21-18 and 21-15 while Macao defeated China by 21-17 and 21-15.

In the field hockey mixed event, Pakistan defeated Paraguay 5-0.

In the second match, Pakistan defeated Bulgaria 5-4 and qualified for the semi-finals.

In the women's basketball event, Bulgaria won by 21 points against Pakistan's 11 points.

In the unified men's table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan of Pakistan won the bronze medal by winning 3-2 against France.

In the women's event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir of Pakistan won the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. While swimmer Fatima Khan finished fifth in the 25m freestyle, all three Pakistani swimmers bettered their records at the World Games.

