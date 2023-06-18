UrduPoint.com

Special Olympics Kicks Off, Pakistani Athlete Sana Among Torch-bearers

Muhammad Rameez Published June 18, 2023 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The opening of the 16th Special Olympic World Games in Olympia Stadium Berlin was held with a colourful ceremony.

According to a communique here on Sunday, the players of all the countries involved in the games participated in the athlete parade.

When the national team arrived at the Olympia Stadium, thousands of fans in the stadium greeted the Pakistani team with warm applause and encouraged the players.

On this occasion, the Olympia Stadium echoed slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

The male athletes of Pakistan wore cultural clothing, shalwar-kameez and vest, while the female athletes and officials wore different culturally coloured dresses, due to which they were the centre of attention in the ceremony.

The athletes looked very excited about the opening ceremony and took pictures and selfies with each other.

At the World Games, Pakistani athlete Sana was honoured to be among the torchbearers of the opening ceremony.

She walked around the ground with the torch. Sana called it a great honour for Pakistan and herself.

On this occasion, the official opening of the World Games was announced by waiving the flag of the Special Olympics.

President of Special Olympics, Timothy Shriver, President of Germany Frank Walters, and the Head of Delegation of the Pakistani contingent, Ronak Lakhani were present at the ceremony.

Special Olympic Pakistan Ambassador Sarwat Gilani and Advisor Yasmin Haider also participated.

The live performance of the artists and the laser light show filled the stadium to the delight of the special children.

The cartoon characters welcomed the children and the fireworks at the end of the ceremony showeredthe stadium with colour and light.

