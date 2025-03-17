Special Olympics Pakistan Squad Returns Home With 11 Medals, Receives Warm Welcome
Muhammad Rameez Published March 17, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Special Olympics Pakistan’s squad, which won 11 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, has returned home
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Special Olympics Pakistan’s squad, which won 11 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, has returned home.
Upon their arrival at Karachi Airport, the athletes received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Associate Secretary General of Pakistan Olympic Association Tehmina Asif, along with officials from Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and the family of the athletes.
They were greeted with flower garlands in celebration of their remarkable achievement.
Gold medalists Moazzam Iqbal, Afaq Khan, Abdul Saboor, and Minahil Asim expressed their pride in representing Pakistan, stating that they participated in the games with the sole aim of winning for their country. They credited their success to their hard work, the guidance of their coaches, SOP’s support, and the prayers of the entire nation.
Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, emphasized that winning medals in such a mega event is a significant honor for Pakistan.
She highlighted that the team had been preparing for the Winter Games for the past five years, and the athletes reached the victory stand by delivering their best performances. She also acknowledged the crucial role of the coaches, whose dedication and excellent training helped the athletes achieve this milestone.
Tehmina Asif, Associate Secretary General of POA, noted that the World Winter Games featured some of the best teams from around the world, yet the enthusiasm and determination of Pakistani athletes were extraordinary. She added that in Turin, the athletes not only showcased their sporting skills but also served as ambassadors of Pakistan, spreading messages of love and peace, leaving a lasting impression on players from other countries.
Tehmina Asif also congratulated the athlete’s parents for their unwavering support in encouraging their children to pursue sports.
