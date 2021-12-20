Special people must be encouraged to take part in sports activities: Sultan Shah

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chairman Pakistan Blind cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah on Monday said that it was the responsibility of administration to encourage special people to take part in sports activities and provide them with a healthy environment.

He was addressing as special guest at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament at Niaz Stadium.

The tournament was held from December 16 to 20 at Niaz Stadium with the support of Hyderabad Cricket Club of the Blind and Provincial Sports Department.

Six teams had participated in the tournament including Gilgit-Baltistan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Okara, Karachi and Hyderabad.

In the final match of the tournament, Okara defeated Hyderabad by 8 wickets and declared as winner of the tournament.

On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah said that South African Blind Cricket Team would come to Pakistan in the month of February 2022 and three ODIs will be played in Karachi with the support of Sindh Government.

Syed Sultan Shah said that the visually impaired persons should be provided educational and sports opportunities so that the country could get benefit from their God-given abilities because these people are important part of our society, he congratulated the winning team of the tournament and announced an annual grant of Rs.100,000 to the Hyderabad Cricket Club of the Blind.

The General Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Club of the Blind AD Pirzada welcomed the guests and addressed the aims and objectives of the tournament.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah appreciated the efforts of AD Pirzada for organizing the event and assured of his full support in the future.

Later, Syed Sultan Shah distributed prizes among the successful teams.