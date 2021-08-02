Special persons an important part of society: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza believes persons with disabilities were an important part of the society and the government was focused on providing them with all-out facilities.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Sports Festival Wheelchair Cricket under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Council here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Senator Aon Abbas, Director General Pakistan Sports board Col. (r) Asif Zaman and Agha Hasnain Raza, Chief Organizer of the event were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the wheelchair cricket teams from different cities of Pakistan, Dr. Fehmida said besides men, women players should also participate in more sports competitions.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the youth Sports grounds should be jam-packed with players and the sports clubs at the council union level must promote sports at the grass root level," she said.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected Pakistan but has had brought the world to a standstill. "We must take special care of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People with disabilities and special needs are part of society and it is our duty to encourage them.

Dr Fehmida said the world was copying the smart lockdown model for the COVID-19 pandemic just like the federal government has tackled the coronavirus waves by implementing the smart lockdowns from period to period in the country.

"Coronavirus has greatly affected sports as we wanted more teams to take part in this festival, but it didn't happen because of the pandemic," she said.

"After the 18th amendment, most of the sports related matters have gone to the provinces. The last sports policy was made in 2005 but now we want to bring in a sports policy by taking into confidence all stakeholders and provinces," she said.

Senator Aon Abbas said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we want to fill the playgrounds with sports activities and players.

Asif Zaman said the government wants the development of sports, which was part of its sports policy. "I've had a lot of experience at the Paralympics, especially in archery and running," he said.

Agha Hasnain Raza, chief organizer of the event, briefed about the festival, and said that 20 to 25 teams were supposed to participate in the event but due to COVID-19 pandemic, six teams were featuring in the extravaganza which was been played for the last ten years. He also thanked the minister for providing facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex.