UrduPoint.com

Special Persons An Important Part Of Society: Dr Fehmida

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Special persons an important part of society: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza believes persons with disabilities were an important part of the society and the government was focused on providing them with all-out facilities.

She expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of Sports Festival Wheelchair Cricket under the auspices of Pakistan Sports Council here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Senator Aon Abbas, Director General Pakistan Sports board Col. (r) Asif Zaman and Agha Hasnain Raza, Chief Organizer of the event were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the wheelchair cricket teams from different cities of Pakistan, Dr. Fehmida said besides men, women players should also participate in more sports competitions.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the youth Sports grounds should be jam-packed with players and the sports clubs at the council union level must promote sports at the grass root level," she said.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected Pakistan but has had brought the world to a standstill. "We must take special care of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People with disabilities and special needs are part of society and it is our duty to encourage them.

Dr Fehmida said the world was copying the smart lockdown model for the COVID-19 pandemic just like the federal government has tackled the coronavirus waves by implementing the smart lockdowns from period to period in the country.

"Coronavirus has greatly affected sports as we wanted more teams to take part in this festival, but it didn't happen because of the pandemic," she said.

"After the 18th amendment, most of the sports related matters have gone to the provinces. The last sports policy was made in 2005 but now we want to bring in a sports policy by taking into confidence all stakeholders and provinces," she said.

Senator Aon Abbas said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan we want to fill the playgrounds with sports activities and players.

Asif Zaman said the government wants the development of sports, which was part of its sports policy. "I've had a lot of experience at the Paralympics, especially in archery and running," he said.

Agha Hasnain Raza, chief organizer of the event, briefed about the festival, and said that 20 to 25 teams were supposed to participate in the event but due to COVID-19 pandemic, six teams were featuring in the extravaganza which was been played for the last ten years. He also thanked the minister for providing facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Women Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

18 minutes ago
 ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private a ..

ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private and Charter schools ahead of ne ..

18 minutes ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.