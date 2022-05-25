UrduPoint.com

Special Secretary Adil Saeed Safi, DG Sports KP Visit Hayatabad Sports Complex

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Special Secretary Adil Saeed Safi, DG Sports KP visit Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adil Saeed Safi and Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan Wednesday visited Hayatabad Sports Complex and inspected the ongoing construction work on ICC-PCB certified international standard cricket stadium.

Deputy Director Noman Khan, Administrator Shah Faisal and other concerned officials and contractors were also present.

During the visit, DG Sports KP Khalid Khan briefed Adil Saeed Safi about the ongoing work on the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium.

DG Sports Khalid Khan said that the construction work on the Stadium would be completed by June 30, 2022 for which day and night work is going on. DG Sports Khalid Khan while paying tribute to the concerned staff expressed hope that the work would be completed on time and this ground would be opened as soon as possible.

He said efforts have been taken to keep ready both Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, Hayatabad Cricket Stadium are two world class venues and soon after completion of work the venues would hold international cricketing events including PSL-8 matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Safi Shah Faisal June

Recent Stories

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

60 minutes ago
 'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to ..

'I get goosebumps when PTI's 2014 sit-in comes to mind: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Sho ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Deadly Texas School Shooting - Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

2 hours ago
 Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Dem ..

Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Demining - Zakharova

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.