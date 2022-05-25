Special Secretary Adil Saeed Safi, DG Sports KP visit Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Special Secretary of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adil Saeed Safi and Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan Wednesday visited Hayatabad Sports Complex and inspected the ongoing construction work on ICC-PCB certified international standard cricket stadium.

Deputy Director Noman Khan, Administrator Shah Faisal and other concerned officials and contractors were also present.

During the visit, DG Sports KP Khalid Khan briefed Adil Saeed Safi about the ongoing work on the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium.

DG Sports Khalid Khan said that the construction work on the Stadium would be completed by June 30, 2022 for which day and night work is going on. DG Sports Khalid Khan while paying tribute to the concerned staff expressed hope that the work would be completed on time and this ground would be opened as soon as possible.

He said efforts have been taken to keep ready both Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar, Hayatabad Cricket Stadium are two world class venues and soon after completion of work the venues would hold international cricketing events including PSL-8 matches.