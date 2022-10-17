UrduPoint.com

'Special Win': Scotland Stun West Indies At T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2022 | 06:48 PM

'Special win': Scotland stun West Indies at T20 World Cup

George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 as Scotland hammered two-time champions the West Indies on Monday to cause a second major upset at the Twenty20 World Cup

Hobart, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 as Scotland hammered two-time champions the West Indies on Monday to cause a second major upset at the Twenty20 World Cup.

In the second match of the day in Hobart, Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in their round-one opening match.

The West Indies's shock defeat followed Namibia's hammering of Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, and puts Scotland on course for a Super 12 place for a second time.

"A lot of good memories from last year's World Cup as well. We won that first game against Bangladesh, and I think we took a lot of belief from that," Scotland captain Richie Berrington told reporters, describing it as a "special win".

"The boys showed today how good we can be. That belief has always been there. We know if we execute our skills well, we can certainly give ourselves a good chance." Munsey's 53-ball knock laced with nine boundaries steered Scotland to 160-5.

Scotland's openers raced to 52 in 5.3 overs when rain interrupted play.

Munsey hit a string of boundaries including three straight fours off Alzarri Joseph, whose first over at a T20 World Cup cost 15 runs.

The 45-minute rain break hit the batting momentum -- Jason Holder bowled Jones for 20 soon after play resumed and then sent back Matthew Cross for three in his next over.

Munsey, named man of the match, stood firm and reached his first T20 World Cup fifty.

He finished with a flourish, hitting three fours in a 15-run 20th over from Odean Smith.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt led the bowling charge to bundle out the West Indies -- T20 world champions in 2012 and 2016 -- for 118 in 18.3 overs.

- 'Tough loss' - The West Indies now have no margin for error in their bid to reach the Super 12 stage.

"Tough loss for us, obviously disappointed," said skipper Nicholas Pooran.

"We have to work hard and win two games. We have to take accountability and responsibility." Kyle Mayers started aggressively in the West Indies innings with three boundaries, but mistimed a hit and was caught by Munsey off pace bowler Josh Davey. He made 20.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King hit back with a flurry of boundaries in their attempt to get quick runs in the first six overs of powerplay -- when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

But their stay was shortlived as Lewis fell for 14 and King was dismissed by Watt, who returned figures of 3-12 from his four overs.

The two-time champions slipped further at 62-4 when off-spinner Michael Leask bowled Pooran for five.

Scotland's bowlers kept chipping away as the rest of the West Indies batting caved in, despite a valiant 38 by Holder, who was the last man out.

Sikandar Raza stood tall in the second match as his 82 off 48 balls helped Zimbabwe to 174-7 after being out invited to bat first.

Bowlers led by Blessing Muzarabani, with figures of 3-23, then kept down Ireland to 143-9 as Zimbabwe took second place in the Group B table behind Scotland.

Related Topics

T20 World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Hobart Brandon Man George Circle Ireland Zimbabwe Namibia Nicholas Pooran 2016 From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sofia Mirza approaches LHC for one-sided stories a ..

Sofia Mirza approaches LHC for one-sided stories about her case

9 minutes ago
 Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Ev ..

Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire

3 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretar ..

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss 'Food Deal' ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice on martyrdom of Dolphin Force con ..

IGP takes notice on martyrdom of Dolphin Force constable

3 minutes ago
 Youth role imperative in elimination of drugs: Joi ..

Youth role imperative in elimination of drugs: Joint Director ANF

3 minutes ago
 Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland at T20 Wor ..

Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.