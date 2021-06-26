UrduPoint.com
Spectator Causes Mass Fall At Tour De France

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Spectator causes mass fall at Tour de France

A huge fall involving around half of the Tour de France peloton sent a stark warning to roadside fans trying to get themselves on television on Saturday

Landerneau, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A huge fall involving around half of the Tour de France peloton sent a stark warning to roadside fans trying to get themselves on television on Saturday.

Some 45km away from the finish line of stage 1 of the Tour between Brest and Landerneau, a fan brandishing a sign brought down German rider Tony Martin who was riding near the head of the pack and close to excited roadside fans.

The Jumbo rider fell, bringing down a huge number of riders behind him. The crash held up the race for five minutes while bikes and bodies were untangled.

The race leader slowed down to allow the stragglers to catch up and despite the spectacular tangle only one rider has so far had to pull out due to the accident.

