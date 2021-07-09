UrduPoint.com
Spectator Swipes Club From McIlroy's Bag

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Edinburgh, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Rory McIlroy's second round of the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner's bag on the 10th tee.

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas.

Footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the distinctive dog headcover off McIlroy's driver and then grabbed an iron from the bag as the former world number one looked on in bemusement.

The man was eventually escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond.

An onlooker told The Scotsman newspaper: "He was standing at the back of the tee and went over to Rory's bag, took out the driver and had a couple of swings with it.

"When someone told him that he couldn't do that, he replied by saying 'why not?' At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away." David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, added: "He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn't a golfer when they saw his grip."The tournament is the first since the ease in coronavirus restrictions allowed spectators to attend a golf event in Scotland.

McIlroy shot a one-under par 70 on his first round on Thursday.

