Spectator To Be Sued After Tour De France Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:43 AM

The roadside fan who caused a giant crash at the Tour de France on Saturday is to be sued by the organisers

Landerneau, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The roadside fan who caused a giant crash at the Tour de France on Saturday is to be sued by the organisers.

The woman concerned held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton.

German rider Tony Martin brushed past her and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies.

DSM's German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that moment but several people were hurt, including spectators.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this dont spoil the show for everyone," he said.

Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Dutch rider Wout van Aert, who ran over Martin before falling head over heels, had both been amongst the favourites to win the first stage hilltop finish but were both badly delayed.

Two Ineos riders Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart both lost time, while champion Tadej Pogacar saw his right hand man Marc Hirschi badly hurt.

According to regional newspaper Ouest France the woman who was wearing a yellow jacket fled the scene and has yet to be found.

