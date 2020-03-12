Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus

Olympia, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.

With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flameusing the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greecebefore the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19.