Spectators Barred From Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay Start: Organisers
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:56 PM
Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday, announcing a pared-back launch ceremony
"The Grand Start ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay...
will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live via a Tokyo 2020 official channel," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which is expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.