Spectators Barred From Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay Start: Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start: organisers

Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday, announcing a pared-back launch ceremony

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, organisers said Monday, announcing a pared-back launch ceremony.

"The Grand Start ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay...

will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live via a Tokyo 2020 official channel," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of a decision on whether fans from overseas will be allowed to enter Japan for the coronavirus-delayed Games, which is expected to be taken before the torch relay begins on March 25.

