Spectators Rush To PSL Necessitates Tougher Screening, Stricter Security: DC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir Tuesday hailed the phenomenal influx of cricket lovers to Multan Cricket Stadium to witness the opening ceremony and curtain raiser contest of eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying the rush of spectators made the stadium jam-packed with many still outside in the queue, necessitating tougher ticket screening and stricter security arrangements

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements for the PSL-8, Jahangir said that number of shuttle buses has been doubled to facilitate the growing number of cricket fans, however, at the same time, it has also been decided to further tighten ticket screening and checking system besides improving security arrangements further, says an official release.

Flanked by City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Mansoor ul Haq Rana, DC said that a special control room has also been set up inside the Multan Cricket Stadium and added that all the departments were of the unanimous view on further tightening the security arrangements and screening for the PSL-8.

He said, the record number of people who thronged the stadium made the star-studded and glittering PSL-8 opening ceremony memorable.

He said that additional deployments would be made at all the stadium gates for security as well as ticket checking during the rest of the matches.

Alternate routes would remain operational for convenience of the citizens, he said and asked the district departments to comprehensively guide the people on parking facility, alternate routes and entry into the stadium.

CPO warned people of stern legal action in case anybody attempted to make entry through fake tickets. He said that ticket-based entry system was being improved further.

