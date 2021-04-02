UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speculation Over Kane's Future Not A Game Mourinho Wishes To Play

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:17 PM

Speculation over Kane's future not a game Mourinho wishes to play

Jose Mourinho refuses to "play that game" regarding speculation over Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane's future after he was linked with replacing Sergio Aguero at Premier League rivals Manchester City

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho refuses to "play that game" regarding speculation over Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane's future after he was linked with replacing Sergio Aguero at Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Mourinho said he did not know if England captain Kane always had a smile on his face "but he is always professional".

Kane has reason to smile as Korean star Son Heung-min -- with whom he has forged a highly effective partnership -- is fit to return for Sunday's clash with struggling Newcastle.

Son suffered a hamstring injury in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal and missed two games as well as his country's friendly with Japan last week.

Mourinho's case in trying to persuade Kane to stay with his boyhood club would be helped with Champions League football next season and ending Spurs trophy drought.

Both are within reach.

Spurs revived league form with four victories in five league games, after an alarming slump, sees them just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

They also have a date with Manchester City in the League Cup final -- the last trophy they won in 2008 -- on April 25.

"I cannot play that game," said Mourinho referring to speculation over Kane's future.

"I have to focus on what he is for us.

"I'm always pleased when my players go to their national teams and do well.

"I don't know if he always has a smile on his face but he's always professional.

"He has some nice challenges, a final to play, a challenge for Europe and the Euros." Son's return will be heartening for his team-mates as they enter the business end of the campaign.

He and Kane have contributed 30 of Spurs 49 league goals this season and 22 assists between them.

"Son is good. He will be selected," said Mourinho.

"He was injured, he trained with the team fully for the first time this morning.

"Yesterday he was coming to do partial exercises, not a complete session, this morning was the first day he did it.

"Last week he didn't train at all so it was completely impossible to play internationals.

"This time was a good chance for him to recover."

Related Topics

Football Injured Business Europe Drought Derby Newcastle London Nice Japan April Sunday All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistanis playing pivotal role in countr ..

43 seconds ago

National harmony imperative for prosperous Pakista ..

44 seconds ago

PTI leader blames PPP for corruption in Sindh

46 seconds ago

Court grants physical remand of accused in fraud c ..

48 seconds ago

CM directs inclusion of corona vaccination in Seha ..

3 minutes ago

Embattled Slovenia PM Jansa faces impeachment atte ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.