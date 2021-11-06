Spencer Nolan, Managing Director Nielsen MENAPI & UK congratulates Peshawar Zalmi on becoming a valuable powerhouse among top brands in Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi garnered a total media value of $48.2 million for its sponsors and media partners across all mediums during PSL 6

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021) The most noticeable increase in mileage given to Peshawar Zalmi partners was witnessed in the medium of social media whose valuation jumped to $7.9 million in PSL 6 from $1.5 million in PSL 4 which is a substantial increase across this media platform and highlights the continued importance of social media in adding value to Peshawar Zalmi and its partners.

The total audience of 126 million on TV broadcasts and OTT platforms

globally worth $38.6 million during PSL 6 is a proof of Peshawar Zalmi’s popularity around the world.

Peshawar Zalmi's anthem for PSL 6 "Kingdom" by Abdullah Siddiqui ft Altamash Sever garnered 10 Million + views online and trended on Number 5 on YouTube as well as going viral on social media with positive reviews from fans around the world.

The Anthem featured top celebrities Mahira Khan, Esra Bilgic, Haniya Amir, Ali Rehman as well as Peshawar Zalmi players including Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Imam Ul Haq.

Peshawar Zalmi's Heritage Edition Training kit's cumulative media value was the 9th largest across 35 different assets across all media types. It genereated total value of $558,660 on TV and social media.

This would not have been possible without your love and support!