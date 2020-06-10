Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined about England tour

(@fidahassanain)

The bowling coach says they are preparing players mentally as the upcoming England tour is tough.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Team Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad said that they were preparing players mentally as upcoming England tour would be tough for both players and coaches.

Mushtaq Ahmad, 49, was recently appointed as Spin Coach for the National Cricket Team.

“We are focusing on training of the players as the upcoming England tour will be tough for all of us including players and coaches,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.

Following his statement on the upcoming series in England, Mushtaq Ahmad started talking about playing cricket in England.

“I prayed for 11 years in England for Pakistan,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, pointing out that coaching career was stretched to six years.

He said he worked with PCB as spin bowling consultant at the NCA.

“I will try my best to train the players in the light of my experience,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.

He further said that his long experience of four years in coaching would be beneficial for Pakistan team.

“I and Younis Khan both will be helping hands for Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis,” he claimed.

Mushtaq Ahmad and Younis Khan initially were appointed as batting and spin bowling coaches only for England’s tour.

The England tour which includes three Tests and as many T20Is will start this year from July to September.