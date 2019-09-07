Spin legend Abdul Qadir passes away due to cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan cricketer and spin legend Abdul Qadir Khan passed away in Lahore on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He was 63

Pakistan cricket team's middle order batsman Umar Akmal, who is married to Qadir's daughter, confirmed the death of the legendary cricketer, a private news channel reported.

Abdul Qadir was born in Lahore in 1955. He was regarded one of the best leg-spinners of his time, taking 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 132 wickets in just 104 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

He was considered as one of the iconic leg spinners Pakistan has ever produced.