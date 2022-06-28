UrduPoint.com

Spinner Motie Picked By West Indies For Bangladesh ODI Series

Muhammad Rameez Published June 28, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was called up Tuesday by the West Indies for next month's one-day internationals against Bangladesh, while fast bowler Obed McCoy returns to the T20 squad after injury

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was called up Tuesday by the West Indies for next month's one-day internationals against Bangladesh, while fast bowler Obed McCoy returns to the T20 squad after injury.

The 27-year-old Motie made his Test debut earlier this month against Bangladesh in Antigua. He went wicketless and was dropped for the second match in St Lucia as the West Indies swept the series.

There were also recalls for experienced wicketkeeper Devon Thomas and all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the latter included in both squads.

West Indies host Bangladesh in three T20s on July 2, 3 and 7.

The first two games are in Dominica and the series finale takes place in Guyana.

The teams will stay in Guyana for a three-match ODI series, with matches scheduled for July 10, 13 and 16.

T20 squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr ODI squad:Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

