Spinners keep Bangladesh in contest against West Indies

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh's spinners took late wickets to give them a glimmer of hope after Rahkeem Cornwall's maiden five-wicket haul gave the West Indies a healthy 113-run first innings lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

The visitors, who are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after a spectacular victory in the first match, finished day three on 41-3 in the second innings, stretching their lead to 154 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican on two not out.

The West Indies owed their advantage to Cornwall, who finished with 5-74 helping as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 an hour into the final session on the day.

But Bangladesh's spinners struck back almost immediately as Nayeem Hasan dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for six and Mehidy Hasan removed Shayne Moseley for seven.

Taijul islam delivered further blow blowing out John Campbell for 18.

"I think if the bowlers can restrict them to within 150-200 runs, then there will be an opportunity. But we will have to chase 300 runs on this wicket -- which will not be easy," said Mehidy.

Liton Das, Mehidy and Mushfiqur Rahim earlier hit fifties to rescue the Bangladesh innings in reply to the West Indies' 409 runs in the first innings.

Cornwall dismissed Liton for 71 to break his 126-run seventh wicket stand with Mehidy after the pair helped Bangladesh recover from 155-5.

"It is always a good feeling to take five wickets. I helped put the team in a good position to win the test," Cornwall said.

"We are slightly in the driver's seat. Tomorrow is an important day for us. We just have to bat well in the first hour." Resuming on 105-4, Bangladesh earlier pinned great hopes on Mushfiqur, their most experienced batsman.

But he threw away his wicket by attempting a reverse sweep off Cornwall after completing his fifty off 89 balls.

Senior Bangladeshi cricketers Abdur Razzak and Shahriar Nafees meanwhile formally retired during the lunch break, ending their careers to join the country's cricket administration.

Left-arm spinner Razzak, who played 13 Tests and 153 one-day internationals and 34 Twenty20 internationals, was recently named as a member of the selection committee.

Shahriar, who played 24 Tests, 75 ODIs and a T20 international, will join the Bangladesh Cricket board as assistant manager for cricket operations.