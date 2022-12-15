UrduPoint.com

Spinners Taijul, Mehidy See Off India For 404 In First Test

Muhammad Rameez Published December 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Spinners Taijul, Mehidy see off India for 404 in first Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Mehidy Hasan and Taijul islam grabbed four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled out India for 404 in their first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133.

Tourists India were bowled out in the second session of the second day, having added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86.

Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep Yadav, who made 40 as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

Iyer resumed on 82 but missed out on a hundred as Ebadot Hossain bowled him in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer in his previous over had Liton Das not dropped the catch at fine leg.

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Ashwin joined Iyer in the morning after a wicket fell on the final ball of the opening day, and batted with grit to deny Bangladesh further momentum until the second session.

Mehidy dragged him out of the crease for a stumping to end his dogged partnership with Yadav, who was soon trapped leg before by Taijul.

Umesh Yadav, 15 not out, hit two sixes to frustrate Bangladesh before Mehidy dismissed Siraj for four to wrap up the Indian innings.

Related Topics

India Attack Bangladesh Fine Chittagong Taijul Islam Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav From

Recent Stories

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

48 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

13 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.